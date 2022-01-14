Punjab elections: SAD urges EC to review ban on public meetings

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday urged the Election Commission to reconsider the ban on street corner (nukkad) meetings to campaign for the February 14 Punjab assembly elections.

SAD senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema said that political parties should be allowed to hold small gatherings and reach out to voters, while ensuring the Covid-19 protocol is followed.

On January 8, while declaring the poll schedule in the five states, including Punjab, the EC banned rallies and public meetings till January 15 amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. The SAD and other political parties fear the ban may be extended.

“This is causing inconvenience to candidates of all parties. It is not possible to cover all voters through the digital mode,” Cheema wrote to the EC, adding that there are backward areas in the state where internet connectivity is an issue.

According to him, the marginalised section of society has limited access to technology and restricting the campaign to the digital mode was denying voters an equal opportunity. “This will also affect the poll percentage,” Cheema said. He, however, agreed that big rallies ought to be banned but smaller meetings should be allowed.

He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the elections in Punjab and has a government in Delhi, was misusing funds to further its political interests. “They (AAP) are daily showing multiple development stories in the form of paid news on various TV channels of the state to influence voters. Since there is no code of conduct in Delhi, the AAP is exploiting the loophole and spending crores on paid news advertisements at the expense of the Delhi state exchequer, putting other parties at a disadvantage,” Cheema said.

Meanwhile, in order to reach out to people, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met all 93 candidates of the party nominated so far and asked them to reach out to voters by digital means. The party president has himself launched digital campaigns.