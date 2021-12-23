Punjab elections: Veteran Akali leader Brahmpura, son return to SAD after 3 years

Old-time Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, 84, who had left the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal three years ago, was inducted back into the party by SAD patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Badal Senior, accompanied by his son Sukhbir and other SAD leaders, arrived at Brahmpura’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15 and welcomed him back into the party along with his son Ravinder Singh, a former MLA from Khadoor Sahib, Ujjagar Singh Wadali, a former minister, and Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, a former president of the Sikh Students’ Federation.

Sukhbir offered Brahmpura the number 2 post as vice-patron after Badal Senior, who is the patron. Brahmpura, however, declined the offer, saying he was not eyeing any post but wanted to strengthen the party in the run-up to the assembly elections early next year.

Sukhbir said he respects Brahmpura just as he looks up to his father. “Both of them are like brothers and have fought many battles together,” he said.

On Dhindsa, Sukhbir says everyone welcome back

Addressing the gathering, Sukhbir said that in the past, the SAD has fought against attacks on the Panth and Punjab and would continue to do that. Answering a query on the prospects of Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa joining back, Sukhbir said that he welcomed everyone into the party with folded hands. He also thanked Akal Takht jathedar (head priest) Giani Harpreet Singh for calling upon all Panthic fronts to unite.

Referring to the elections, Sukhbir said that the SAD was fighting the might of three governments, one in Delhi led by the Aam Aadmi Party; the Congress government in Punjab; and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

In reply to a query, Sukhbir reiterated that Bathinda SAD MP and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal will not be contesting the assembly elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Badal Senior said that Brahmpura had played a vital role in his becoming the Punjab chief minister five times. He admitted shortcomings in the past that have been rectified now. “I’m happy with Brahmpura Saab’s joining Akali Dal. We are ek jaan ek maan and now there is a need to strengthen the party when it being attacked on all fronts be it religious, personal or political,” he said. He also appealed to the workers to stand united for the sake of the party and suggested Sukhbir consider the advice from Brahmpura as a ‘elahi farman’ (God’s word).

Pardon to dera chief led to breakup

Brahmpura had left the SAD in October 2018 after the party’s debacle in 2017, questioning the party’s leadership. He was upset with the leadership for deviating from the Panthic agenda and not taking the party members into confidence before pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

In March 2019, Brahmpura founded the SAD (Taksali), which he later merged with the SAD (Democratic) founded by Dhindsa, who had also resigned from SAD in 2018. Last year, both the leaders merged their outfits into a new party SAD (Sanyukt).

Speaking on the occasion Brahmpura referred to Badal Senior as “Baba Bohar” whose footsteps he had followed in his entire political career. “I was on a holiday for some time and am back now. I call upon everyone to come back into the Akali Dal and contest the upcoming elections with full strength,” Brahmpura said, urging the cadre to unite. He accepted that he had committed a mistake by resigning the SAD.

Party secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and former ministers Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema were also present.

