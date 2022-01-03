Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: Week after joining BJP, Sri Hargobindpur MLA back in Congress
chandigarh news

Punjab elections: Week after joining BJP, Sri Hargobindpur MLA back in Congress

On December 28, Balwinder Singh Ladi and Qadian Congress MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa had joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister and BJP Punjab affairs in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Sri Hargobindpur MLA Balwinder Singh Ladi with the Congress letter of joining soon after returning to the party fold on Sunday night. The photo was shared by his son, Harry Singh, on social media. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 11:03 AM IST
BySurjit Singh

A week after joining the BJP in Delhi, Sri Hargobindpur MLA Balwinder Singh Ladi returned to the Congress fold on Sunday night.

Also read: Punjab polls: Congress campaign committee meets to discuss strategy

His son, Harry Singh, confirmed the development on WhatsApp, though Ladi was not available over phone.

His son also shared a photo in which Ladi was seen receiving the Congress letter of rejoining.

On December 28, Ladi and Qadian Congress MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Jal Shakti minister and the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in New Delhi ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

According to sources, the two leaders had joined the BJP since they were unlikely to be given the Congress ticket in the elections. The sources said Ladi had returned after getting assurance of the ticket from the constituency that is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

RELATED STORIES

Ladi is a confidant of Fateh Jung and conquered the traditional Panthic seat of Sri Hargobindpur in 2017 by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP