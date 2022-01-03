Punjab elections: Week after joining BJP, Sri Hargobindpur MLA back in Congress

A week after joining the BJP in Delhi, Sri Hargobindpur MLA Balwinder Singh Ladi returned to the Congress fold on Sunday night.

His son, Harry Singh, confirmed the development on WhatsApp, though Ladi was not available over phone.

His son also shared a photo in which Ladi was seen receiving the Congress letter of rejoining.

On December 28, Ladi and Qadian Congress MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Jal Shakti minister and the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in New Delhi ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

According to sources, the two leaders had joined the BJP since they were unlikely to be given the Congress ticket in the elections. The sources said Ladi had returned after getting assurance of the ticket from the constituency that is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Ladi is a confidant of Fateh Jung and conquered the traditional Panthic seat of Sri Hargobindpur in 2017 by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind.

