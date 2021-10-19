Punjab emerging as preferred destination for ethanol plants

Punjab is proving to be a favoured destination in the country for setting up ethanol distillation plants.

As many as 25 business houses have approached the state’s excise and taxation department with expression of interest to set up the plants, and as per reports more are keen.

Ethanol, the purest form of ethyl alcohol with a concentration of 99.65%, is a key ingredient in alcoholic beverages like beer, wine and brandy, and is used in large quantities in ethanol blended petrol (EBP), which helps reduce pollution, vehicular fuel cost and increases mileage.

Currently, the country has 200 ethanol plants, with an annual production capacity of 684 crore litres. Among these, four, attached with distilleries, are in Punjab.

With establishment of more plants in the state, country’s capacity is expected to touch 775 crore litres, which can help save ₹30,000 crore of foreign exchange.

“Each plant of 100 kilolitre per day (one lakh litres per day) capacity will require an investment of ₹100 crore. Currently, 8.5% ethanol is blended with petrol in the country and this is expected to touch 20% by 2025, as mandated in the National Bio-Fuel Policy of 2018. The sector will certainly become a booming business in the future,” said excise department joint commissioner Naresh Dubey.

A litre of ethanol is sold to petrol companies at ₹50 per litre.

Why Punjab?

Abundant supply of water and food grains is the primary cause for industry’s interest in setting up ethanol plants in Punjab.

Wheat, paddy, maize and sugarcane, which are easily available in the state, constitute as major raw materials for the industry.

Besides food grains, ethanol is also produced using non-edible agricultural waste, left over after harvesting. This can include corn cobs, rice straw and wheat straw, which are converted into cellulose and later fermented to form ethanol. This in turn can be blended with conventional fuel.

“Ethanol is best sourced from sugarcane and its waste, which is also grown in the state,” said an officer of the rank of joint commissioner.

Besides, each plant requires 20 to 35 acres, which is available in the state.

“To encourage the industry, we have drastically cut down the licence fee to ₹5 lakh per plant, whereas for a distillery ₹1 to 3 crore is charged. After a formal expression is received, the department will issue a letter of intent and set a deadline of three years to start production to full capacity,” said Dubey.

The plants are also seen as a major revenue source in form of GST and employment generation, as each plant will employ at least 200 people.

An industrialist, keen to set up an ethanol plant in the state, said, “We are planning to set up a plant with a daily capacity of 150 kilolitres. Ethanol is equally beneficial for the country and the investors. It will also conserve water, as it is produced from maize and sugarcane as well. More area under maize and sugarcane cultivation means lesser water-guzzling paddy, hence sub-soil water will be conserved.”

Other than Punjab, neighbouring Haryana is also flocked by similar investors.