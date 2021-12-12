Punjab excise officers on pen-down strike from December 15-17

The Punjab excise and taxation department officers serving at different levels on Sunday announced to proceed on a three-day pen-down strike from December 15 to 17, followed by mass casual leave from December 20, to push for their pending demands.

The association of the excise and taxation department, senior officers’ association and excise and taxation officers’ association decided this in a joint meeting held through virtual mode.

They resolved that no official work will be done during the three-day pen-down strike, such as issuance of registration certificates, assessments, refunds, road checking, issuance of pass and permits in districts as well as distilleries, breweries and bottling plants. However, the officers will continue to perform election-related duties assigned to them.

In the meeting, the officers said that the Punjab government was meting a stepmotherly treatment to the department and not giving attention to the demands raised by them. They also alleged lower pay scales and harassment by the state’s vigilance department.

According to officer-bearers of the three department associations, the department has been downgraded in the Sixth Pay Commission’s recommendations, and the demand for upgrading pay scales of senior officers has also been ignored. The associations also objected to the “injustice meted out to officers by the vigilance bureau against whom no evidence could be found for alleged corruption”.