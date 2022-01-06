Punjab farmers divided over PM convoy blockade

Various farm bodies that were part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws, are divided over the Wednesday’s demonstration by the ultra-left Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade stuck on a flyover on the Moga-Ferozepur highway in a major security breach.

While the farm bodies came out in support of protests against the unmet promises made by the Prime Minister when he announced the repeal of three farm laws in November last year, a section termed the blockade of his convoy “avoidable” .

Harmeet Singh Kadian, who heads BKU (Kadian), said that farmers are unhappy and their anger has erupted. “The kind of popularity the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys in Punjab could be gauged by the thin attendance at the Ferozepur rally (which Modi was forced to skip), but the PM should not have been shown disrespect as he had come to our state.”

BKU (Kadian) had decided to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly polls and is part of 19 farm organisations that have formed the political outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM).

‘Drastic step was avoidable’

Meanwhile, BKU (Dakounda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh said that small and marginal farmers of Punjab are debt-ridden and Modi was expected to announce a package for them. “Our union was not part of the blockade, but we appreciate the villagers and activists of BKU (Krantikari) for blocking the roads. However, the drastic step of stopping the PM’s cavalcade should have been avoided,” he said. He added that it needs to be understood that it’s a political fight between the Congress and BJP and farmers should not involve themselves in it.

According to Darshan Pal of Krantikari Kisan Union, there was no plan to block the cavalcade, and it was already decided on December 31 that confrontation should be avoided. He defended the BKU (Krantikari), calling it a coincidence that the PM’s cavalcade used the same road where they were protesting.

“What happened yesterday is sad, could have been avoided, as the onus would now fall on the farmers and Punjabis,” he said, blaming the security agencies for the lapse. BKU (Dakounda) and Krantikari Kisan Union are not keen to take the electoral plunge.

‘A symbol of BJP’s rejection’

Meanwhile, a section of farm bodies called the blockade a symbol of rejection of the BJP by the farmers of the state. They said the saffron party would continue to face opposition as the Centre has not waived farm debts, offered no economic support to promote agriculture and also not giving compensation to families of those who died during the yearlong agitation against the farm laws.

“The BJP had a plan to use an official function in Ferozepur to launch its election campaign. But it failed due to the annoyed farmers. There was nothing wrong in blocking the PM’s cavalcade, as farmers have a strong resentment against the Centre and Punjab government,” said Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Satnam Singh Pannu. The farm body is active in Majha and pockets of Doaba and Malwa belt and was the first to give a call to oppose Modi’s rally.

Ruldu Singh Mansa, president of Mansa-based Punjab Kisan Union, said any leader of the BJP or its ally would not be allowed to hold any political programme in villages or towns.

“If Modi had any soft corner for Punjabis, he would have announced special packages for farmers and farm labourers before coming here. People have not forgotten how it forced farm laws on us and we will take inspiration from the Ferozepur episode to oppose Modi’s any further visit to Punjab,” said Mansa, an active member of SSM that is gearing up for the upcoming polls.