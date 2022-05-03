Punjab farmers holding back wheat stocks in hopes of better prices

Field studies conducted by the state agriculture authorities reveal that districts in the semi-arid belt of Punjab’s Malwa region have recorded a drop of 8-17% in wheat yield even as the market trend indicates a much wider gap in crop arrival in mandis this rabi season as compared to the last year.

According to agriculture experts, this disparity indicates that farmers are holding back a part of their wheat stock, hoping that private players would offer higher prices in the coming weeks. On the ground, even farmers confirm that they are hopeful of a surge in prices. Wheat purchase in Punjab has entered the final stage with the state government on Tuesday announcing the shutting of all mandis from May 5.

Analysis of the state agriculture department and Punjab mandi board data shows that among the seven districts of south Malwa, Fazilka witnessed the widest gap between the results of the crop cutting experiments (CCEs) and sales (or arrivals) at mandis till May 3. CCEs are conducted every year to get an accurate estimate of the yield of key crops.

Till Tuesday, a total of 5.35 lakh tonnes of wheat was reportedly sold in mandis of Fazilka district, whereas in the 2021-22 rabi season, 7.82 lakh tonne of crop had arrived in the district. It amounts to a 31% drop in the official sale of wheat, whereas the CCE study found a decline of just 9% in yield in comparison to the 2021 figures.

Similarly, the mandi board data shows that till Tuesday, government and private parties purchased about 7 lakh quintals of wheat in Muktsar, whereas the district had recorded 9.52 lakh tonnes of sales last season, indicating a drop of 26%. In comparison, the CCE data shows about 11% drop in crop yield.

Muktsar chief agriculture officer Gurpreet Singh said it seems farmers have not sold their entire stock. “This year, crop production was good till February, but the unusually high temperatures in March led the grains to shrivel. There is no doubt that production was hit, but there is a clear difference between scientific sampling on the loss of yield and sale in mandis,” he said.

Moga has been the worst hit in the region, where wheat yield reduced by over 17% during the 2021-22 rabi season. Last year, the district had produced 51.47 quintals per hectare, but this time it dropped to 42.66 quintals per hectare. However, with 5.92 lakh tonne arrival to date, the district recorded 22% decline from the previous year when 7.51 lakh tonne wheat was sold in mandis.

Rakesh Rathi, a leading crop trader in the region, attributes lower arrival to the hope of higher returns in the coming days. “Owing to rising demand of wheat in the international market, farmers are pinning their hopes on agencies offering higher rates to meet the demand abroad. The same trend was seen in mustard, where farmers held back their stocks,” he said.

Sandeep Singh, a wheat grower from Bathinda’s Chak Atar Singh Wala village, confirmed the observations made by experts. He has stored over 100 quintals of wheat stock, reasoning that it is for the first time in many years that rates are expected to go higher.

“I had sown wheat on 17 acres with an average yield of 19 quintals per acre. It was six quintals less than the previous years. There is a strong speculation that rates may touch ₹3,000 per quintal due to rising demand for wheat in the international market,” he said.

Baldev Singh, a progressive farmer, also confirmed that wheat growers were holding back some stocks, but cautioned them against pest attacks.

The government had fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,015 per quintal for wheat, though private players have purchased it for up to ₹2,150 at some procurement centres this season. With Ukraine and Russia — two major wheat exporters worldwide — locked in war, Punjab and other wheat-producing states in India were expected to witness an upswing in crop purchases by private players.