Punjab farmers holding back wheat stocks in hopes of better prices
Field studies conducted by the state agriculture authorities reveal that districts in the semi-arid belt of Punjab’s Malwa region have recorded a drop of 8-17% in wheat yield even as the market trend indicates a much wider gap in crop arrival in mandis this rabi season as compared to the last year.
According to agriculture experts, this disparity indicates that farmers are holding back a part of their wheat stock, hoping that private players would offer higher prices in the coming weeks. On the ground, even farmers confirm that they are hopeful of a surge in prices. Wheat purchase in Punjab has entered the final stage with the state government on Tuesday announcing the shutting of all mandis from May 5.
Analysis of the state agriculture department and Punjab mandi board data shows that among the seven districts of south Malwa, Fazilka witnessed the widest gap between the results of the crop cutting experiments (CCEs) and sales (or arrivals) at mandis till May 3. CCEs are conducted every year to get an accurate estimate of the yield of key crops.
Till Tuesday, a total of 5.35 lakh tonnes of wheat was reportedly sold in mandis of Fazilka district, whereas in the 2021-22 rabi season, 7.82 lakh tonne of crop had arrived in the district. It amounts to a 31% drop in the official sale of wheat, whereas the CCE study found a decline of just 9% in yield in comparison to the 2021 figures.
Similarly, the mandi board data shows that till Tuesday, government and private parties purchased about 7 lakh quintals of wheat in Muktsar, whereas the district had recorded 9.52 lakh tonnes of sales last season, indicating a drop of 26%. In comparison, the CCE data shows about 11% drop in crop yield.
Muktsar chief agriculture officer Gurpreet Singh said it seems farmers have not sold their entire stock. “This year, crop production was good till February, but the unusually high temperatures in March led the grains to shrivel. There is no doubt that production was hit, but there is a clear difference between scientific sampling on the loss of yield and sale in mandis,” he said.
Moga has been the worst hit in the region, where wheat yield reduced by over 17% during the 2021-22 rabi season. Last year, the district had produced 51.47 quintals per hectare, but this time it dropped to 42.66 quintals per hectare. However, with 5.92 lakh tonne arrival to date, the district recorded 22% decline from the previous year when 7.51 lakh tonne wheat was sold in mandis.
Rakesh Rathi, a leading crop trader in the region, attributes lower arrival to the hope of higher returns in the coming days. “Owing to rising demand of wheat in the international market, farmers are pinning their hopes on agencies offering higher rates to meet the demand abroad. The same trend was seen in mustard, where farmers held back their stocks,” he said.
Sandeep Singh, a wheat grower from Bathinda’s Chak Atar Singh Wala village, confirmed the observations made by experts. He has stored over 100 quintals of wheat stock, reasoning that it is for the first time in many years that rates are expected to go higher.
“I had sown wheat on 17 acres with an average yield of 19 quintals per acre. It was six quintals less than the previous years. There is a strong speculation that rates may touch ₹3,000 per quintal due to rising demand for wheat in the international market,” he said.
Baldev Singh, a progressive farmer, also confirmed that wheat growers were holding back some stocks, but cautioned them against pest attacks.
The government had fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,015 per quintal for wheat, though private players have purchased it for up to ₹2,150 at some procurement centres this season. With Ukraine and Russia — two major wheat exporters worldwide — locked in war, Punjab and other wheat-producing states in India were expected to witness an upswing in crop purchases by private players.
Pune-Lonavla local trains see 45% passenger occupancy
Pune: Even as the Pune railway division is running only 13 locals between Pune and Lonavla after the Covid restrictions were relaxed, the passenger occupancy is 45%. Around 21 locals used to run on this route before the Covid outbreak. As of Tuesday, 13 trains do 26 ferries between Pune and Lonavla every day and the count was 21 trains and 42 ferries before the pandemic.
Byculla Zoo penguin keepers: Looking after Oreo and Oscar is ‘highlight’ of our careers, they make us happy
Mumbai: Visitors to Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan also known as Byculla Zoo are drawn to the enclosure where penguin chicks Oreo, one-year-old, and Oscar, nine-month-old are housed. Oreo was born to the penguin pair Daisy and Donald on May 1, 2021. His parents are now 7.5 years old. Dr Madhumita Kale, who heads the team of six members, looking after the penguins has been the Humboldth penguins' vet since they first arrived in Mumbai in July 2016 and heads the team of three vets and three zookeepers.
E-vehicle sales increase on Akshaya Tritiya: Pune RTO
PUNE A decent number of vehicles has been sold and registered in the lead-up to Akshaya Tritiya this year in the Pune division, with 2,668 two-wheelers and 1,697 four-wheelers registered in the last eight days. The numbers are high when compared to the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, less vehicles have been registered this year as per the Pune Regional Transport Office due to shortage of supply vis-a-vis demand.
Loudspeaker ultimatum: It’s now or never, Raj urges citizens to complain
Mumbai “It's now or never,” tweeted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday, as he appealed to his 'fellow Hindus' to broadcast Hanuman Chalisa whenever they hear prayers from the mosques. Although toned down, Raj stuck to his ultimatum and taunted his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on whether he wished to listen to his late father Balasaheb Thackeray or Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.
After 3 days, Delhi's Covid tally rises with 1,414 fresh cases
Hospitalisation rate saw another surge on Tuesday, with the numbers reaching 193 in the last 24 hours, including 10 patients suspected to have contracted Covid-19. Of the 183 confirmed Covid-19 patients, 63 are in ICU while 52 are on oxygen support - including three who are on ventilators.
