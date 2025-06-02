Punjab: Ferozepur fort thrown open to public after 200 years

The army’s Golden Arrow Division on Sunday said it threw open the historical Ferozepur fort to the people after 200 years to encourage border tourism besides nurturing patriotic spirit. “This marks the first time in over 200 years that this significant architectural and historical site has been made accessible to public, a testament to the army’s commitment to connecting the people with India’s rich military and cultural heritage,” an army spokesman said. The Ferozepur fort which has been reopened for public by the army.

Strategically positioned near the Pakistan border, the fort is a remarkable example of the 19th-century Sikh Empire’s military architecture. Its unique hexagonal design and robust defensive features showcase the strategic ingenuity of its time. Once a critical outpost in the Sikh Empire’s frontier defence network, the fort holds enduring tales of courage and resistance and also features prominently in narratives of the First War of Independence in 1857.

Ferozepur holds a special place in India’s freedom movement, having seen numerous martyrs and revolutionaries who bravely resisted colonial rule. The fort and its surroundings have borne witness to pivotal historical events, continuing to symbolise national pride and sacrifice, the army stated.

During the formal inauguration ceremony, Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, General Officer Commanding, Golden Arrow Division, along with Brig Bikram Singh, station commander and president, Ferozepur Cantonment Board, among others were present.

Maj Gen Manral said the initiative aligns perfectly with the army’s dedication to promoting border tourism and preserving the nation’s rich heritage.

Also Army Public School in Ferozepur has adopted the fort for the purpose of research. Two students conducted a guided tour for the visitors, demonstrating the youth’s engagement in preserving and promoting the region’s heritage.

The army said it looked forward to the visitors to come in large numbers, witness the site and contribute towards maintaining its heritage.