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Punjab FM Cheema pulls up banks over pensioner portal delays

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema chaired a review meeting with banks to assess delays and pending issues related to the Pensioner Sewa Portal, taking stock of missed timelines, incomplete tasks, and system gaps

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema chaired a review meeting with banks to assess delays and pending issues related to the Pensioner Sewa Portal, taking stock of missed timelines, incomplete tasks, and system gaps.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema chaired a review meeting with banks to assess delays and pending issues related to the Pensioner Sewa Portal, taking stock of missed timelines, incomplete tasks, and system gaps.

Issuing directives for immediate compliance, accelerated integration, and clearance of pending cases, Cheema, addressing the bankers, said that he has been closely monitoring the situation since their initial meeting on December 24 last year.

“The banks committed to various timelines for completing tasks related to the portal. Following a review held under the additional chief secretary, finance, on February 2, this year, it was observed that the banks had not fully adhered to the given timelines. Accordingly, the timelines were extended and revised strictly as per the request of the banks,” he said.

The minister said that it was decided to release the pension reimbursement claims for November 2025 to the banks, but this was subject to the strict condition that the banks complete the Jeevan Pramaan Patras (JPPs) for the remaining pensioners and submit the pending PPO PDFs by March 31, 2026.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab FM Cheema pulls up banks over pensioner portal delays
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab FM Cheema pulls up banks over pensioner portal delays
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