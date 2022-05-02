Punjab food department offers to call open tenders to ascertain logistics cost of doorstep ration delivery scheme
: The food and civil supplies department, in a proposal before the Punjab government, has offered to call open tenders to ascertain the logistics cost of the doorstep delivery of wheat or wheat flour to 1.5 crore beneficiaries and has asked the state’s entity in the cooperative sector Markfed to take forward chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s ambitious project.
Earlier, in a communique sent to apprise the finance department and take its approval, the food department reportedly proposed an additional expenditure of ₹ 400 crores for grinding of wheat into flour and taking it to the doorsteps of beneficiaries.
Under the scheme, five-kilogram of wheat or wheat flour is supplied to 40 lakh households per month (1.5 crore beneficiaries) at a cost of ₹ 2 per kilogram.
Government sources revealed that the finance department in its suggestions has asked the food department to make efforts to cut the cost, which involves distribution and grinding of 8.7 lakh tonnes of wheat annually (72,500 tonnes every month) to be supplied to beneficiaries on a quarterly cycle.
The cost of grinding a kilogram of wheat is ₹ 1.8 and the state department is also calculating cost of moving a kilogram of wheat flour for a kilometer, incase all beneficiaries opts for delivery at their doorsteps.
“Markfed is already grinding wheat to be sold under ‘sohna’ brand and have logistic experience also, so we are pushing it to widen its functioning,” said a senior officer of the food department not willing to be quoted.
The officer said that the matter needs to be approved at the cabinet level, which is expected to be taken up in the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.
He adds that the state government would also take up with the Centre to provide costs of delivery, grinding, and gunny bags.
Wheat flour will be supplied in five-kilogram bags, which currently is supplied in 30-kilogram packing.
“The government of India gives ₹ 40 per quintal for logistics over and above the grain cost. We will try to push for more as per our requirements,” he added.
It needs mention that the state department has taken up with the Centre’s ministry of food and public distribution the matter of doorstep delivery. However, there is no word yet on this from the Centre.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had started this scheme in Delhi but it was denied an approval.
At present, 17,500 fair price shops are run by the food department that supply wheat to the beneficiaries.
Within a fortnight after coming to power, CM Mann on March 29 announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme, saying “the poor will no longer need to stand in queues”.
Mann had announced that the scheme is aimed at providing good quality ration, wheat or wheat flour and daal, packed in gunny bags to the people.
-
Patiala clash: Key accused Parwana among six more held
Patiala : Police on Sunday arrested the main conspirator, Barjinder Singh Parwana, and five others in connection with the clash between two groups near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29. Addressing a press conference, inspector general of police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said: “Main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana has been arrested from Mohali.” He said that Parwana is already facing the four FIRs.
-
Heat wave conditions begin to abate in interior Maharashtra
Mumbai: Temperatures across interior Maharashtra appreciably reduced on Sunday, on day four of the ongoing heat wave, with nine of the India Meteorological Department's weather stations in the Vidarbha subdivision (from a total of 10) seeing reductions in the daytime maximum temperature reading. Heat wave alerts continue to be in place for Monday in Wardha and Akola districts, while Chandrapur is on alert till Tuesday. Akola and Amravati showed the most perceptible reduction in temperature.
-
16 IAS officers shifted; Manoj Kumar new APC
The state government on Sunday transferred 16 IAS officers and gave additional responsibilities to some of them. Rural development and panchayati raj, additional chief secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh, has been made the new agriculture production commissioner along with his existing responsibilities. Arvind Kumar has been appointed commissioner, infrastructure and industrial development replacing Sanjeev Mittal who has been appointed chairman, Revenue Board. S Radha Chauhan, additional chief secretary, finance, institutional finance, finance commissioner would have new additional responsibility in the state tax department.
-
Five held in Noida expressway road rage case; victim still critical
Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested five people on Sunday for allegedly running over a man after an altercation on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway early Saturday. Police said the suspects, identified as Naveen Awana (driver), Surya Bhatia, Abhinav Sehgal, Nitish Gupta and Vijyant Bhati, all residents of Noida, fled after the incident but were arrested on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras in the area.
-
CCTV footage of Noida pub brawl case goes viral
Following the death of a man during a brawl in a pub in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida last week, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage, which was captured on April 25, shows the victim, Brijesh Rai, in an altercation with several of the pub staff and the mall's security staff outside the Lost Lemons pub.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics