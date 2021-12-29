Punjab: From January 15, only fully vaccinated people allowed in public places

Chandigarh: Following the Omicron threat, the Punjab government on Tuesday imposed fresh restrictions and made Covid vaccine mandatory for all to access public places.

Only fully vaccinated people will be permitted at public places such as markets, malls, hotels and cinema halls in Punjab with effect from January 15, according to a state government order.

The government ordered private and public sector banks, hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms and fitness centres to allow only fully vaccinated adults.

All government, board and corporation offices located in Chandigarh will allow only fully vaccinated people, according to the order issued by the state’s home affairs and justice department.

“Covid-19 pandemic has posed a huge challenge to the community and affected each and every individual adversely. Considering emergent issues especially because of the new variant of concern Omicron, the persons who are not fully vaccinated are required to take more precautions,” the order stated.

“Accordingly all those adult persons who have not yet taken both the doses of vaccination should remain at their residences and should not visit any of public places/market/ function/ public transport/religious places, etc,” it said.

It further said that vaccination teams where and whenever demanded by office in charges for on the spot vaccination or for regular vaccination camps at places of gathering would be provided by the department of health, it said.

A few days ago, the Punjab government had asked its employees to furnish details regarding Covid-19 vaccination and said if they fail to do so, they will not be able to draw their salaries.

Punjab logs 51 fresh Covid cases

Meanwhile, Punjab on Monday reported 51 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,04,331, according to a medical bulletin.

Punjab’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.46% and the state’s testing coming down to lowest at of 11,126 tests in a single day in past one month.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 390, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, maximum 12 were detected in Pathankot followed by 10 in Patiala.

With 53 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 5,87,299 it said.