Come Jan 15, only fully jabbed can enter public places in Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued an order banning entry of all individuals who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease at public places from January 15, 2022.

The government said the move was taken in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and the emergent Omicron variant of the virus.

It said only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter government offices, markets and religious places, use public transport and attend public functions.

#COVID19 | Punjab bans entry of not fully vaccinated people from Jan 15 in public places, the official release of the state govt reads pic.twitter.com/h5PvCUEU2e — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Public places will include sabzi mandis, grain markets, shopping malls and local markets. Besides, all Punjab government offices, boards and corporations located in Chandigarh will follow the same protocol.

According to the latest available reports, Punjab recorded 46 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a related death.

Last week, Haryana imposed a similar ban on unvaccinated people that would be applicable from January 1.

