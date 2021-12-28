Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Come Jan 15, only fully jabbed can enter public places in Punjab
Come Jan 15, only fully jabbed can enter public places in Punjab

The Punjab government said the move was taken in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and the emergent Omicron variant of the virus.
A person gets a dose of a Covid vaccine at a hospital.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued an order banning entry of all individuals who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease at public places from January 15, 2022.

The government said the move was taken in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and the emergent Omicron variant of the virus.

It said only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter government offices, markets and religious places, use public transport and attend public functions.

Public places will include sabzi mandis, grain markets, shopping malls and local markets. Besides, all Punjab government offices, boards and corporations located in Chandigarh will follow the same protocol.

According to the latest available reports, Punjab recorded 46 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a related death.

Last week, Haryana imposed a similar ban on unvaccinated people that would be applicable from January 1. 

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
