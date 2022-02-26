Punjab government sets up helpline for students stuck in Ukraine

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday wrote to External affairs minister S Jaishankar, requesting the Centre to make immediate arrangements for safe evacuation of Indians, including Punjabis, stuck in Ukraine following a Russian military offensive. The state government also set up a dedicated round-the-clock control room to help people stuck in Ukraine. As per the state government’s official statement, the affected persons or their relatives can call on Helpline 1100 and others from outside India on +91-172-4111905 for relevant information, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP releases WhatsApp number for stranded students

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday released a WhatsApp number 9877847778 for Punjabis stranded in Ukraine and their relatives. Mann said, “The attitude of the central government towards the issue is disappointing. First, there were complaints about non-cooperation of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and then airfares were tripled by private airlines.”

Harsimrat seeks safe passage for Indian students

Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take steps to ensure the safety of Punjabi students trapped in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia as well as their safe passage to India. Harsimrat shared a list of 56 students from Punjab who are studying in various colleges in Ukraine. According to her, there was a likelihood of more Punjabis being stranded in Ukraine besides people from the other states in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community head appeals for peace

Amritsar: The world head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Caliph, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad on Friday urged world leaders make efforts to de-escalate conflict and restore peace for the sake of mankind. In a statement, he said: “For many years, I have warned the major powers of the world that they must heed the lessons from history, particularly in relation to the two devastating world wars that took place in the 20th century.” “Unquestionably, the consequences of any escalation will be horrific and destructive in the extreme. And so, it is the critical need of the hour that every possible effort is made to avoid further warfare and violence. There is still time for the world to step back from the brink of disaster and so, for the sake of humanity, I urge Russia, NATO and all major powers to concentrate efforts on seeking to de-escalate the conflict and working towards a peaceful solution through diplomacy,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}