Punjab government sets up helpline for students stuck in Ukraine
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday wrote to External affairs minister S Jaishankar, requesting the Centre to make immediate arrangements for safe evacuation of Indians, including Punjabis, stuck in Ukraine following a Russian military offensive. The state government also set up a dedicated round-the-clock control room to help people stuck in Ukraine. As per the state government’s official statement, the affected persons or their relatives can call on Helpline 1100 and others from outside India on +91-172-4111905 for relevant information, it said.
AAP releases WhatsApp number for stranded students
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday released a WhatsApp number 9877847778 for Punjabis stranded in Ukraine and their relatives. Mann said, “The attitude of the central government towards the issue is disappointing. First, there were complaints about non-cooperation of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and then airfares were tripled by private airlines.”
Harsimrat seeks safe passage for Indian students
Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take steps to ensure the safety of Punjabi students trapped in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia as well as their safe passage to India. Harsimrat shared a list of 56 students from Punjab who are studying in various colleges in Ukraine. According to her, there was a likelihood of more Punjabis being stranded in Ukraine besides people from the other states in the country.
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community head appeals for peace
Amritsar: The world head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Caliph, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad on Friday urged world leaders make efforts to de-escalate conflict and restore peace for the sake of mankind. In a statement, he said: “For many years, I have warned the major powers of the world that they must heed the lessons from history, particularly in relation to the two devastating world wars that took place in the 20th century.” “Unquestionably, the consequences of any escalation will be horrific and destructive in the extreme. And so, it is the critical need of the hour that every possible effort is made to avoid further warfare and violence. There is still time for the world to step back from the brink of disaster and so, for the sake of humanity, I urge Russia, NATO and all major powers to concentrate efforts on seeking to de-escalate the conflict and working towards a peaceful solution through diplomacy,” he said.
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.