Punjab government to bypass arhtiyas for moong procurement
The Punjab government has decided to bypass arhtiyas and instead rope in rural agricultural cooperative societies for procurement of moong, which is scheduled to start from July 1 in the state.
The rural agricultural cooperative societies would sell the produce to Markfed – Punjab’s body for marketing of processed food that functions under the state’s cooperative department.
The state agricultural marketing board (Mandi board) has issued instructions to its market committee to issue licenses to the rural agricultural cooperative societies so as to give them rights to sell the produce.
In a communication rolled out by the Mandi board, the crop, which is at a maturing stage, is expected to ripe soon and harvest is expected to arrive in the mandis in a week to ten days’ time. The board has also issued instructions to marketing committees to make arrangements for unloading of the crop under covered sheds in the mandis.
The short duration (60 days) crop is sown over an area of at least 50,000 hectares predominantly in Bathinda and Mansa areas, and total production is expected to touch 62,500 tonnes. As per the scheme, the Centre will support 25% of the total purchase and for the rest, the state government will contribute at a minimum support price of ₹ 7,275 per quintal.
Arhtiyas upset over move
The arhtiyas are upset over the development but sources in the government revealed that the scheme is such that the payment to the moong growers has to be made directly without a third-party involvement.
“How can government keep us out of the (moong) procurement when we are supporting large operations of wheat and paddy procurement in the state. They have allotted us shops in all the marketing committee for which we have paid huge sums and every arhtiya has made huge investment to support government’s food grain procurement,” said Ravinder Singh Cheema, who heads one association of the arhtiyas.
According to Vijay Kalra, who heads another section of the arhtiyas’ association, a representation has been sent to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, raising their objections.
“Before the state assembly elections, he (CM Bhagwant Mann) had promised that the role of arhtiyas will never be restricted. We want him to fulfill his promise now,” Kalra added.
However, according to a senior official of the Mandi board, the scheme under which the MSP is offered to the moong growers mandates that payment be made directly into farmers’ accounts. “So, there is no scope for a third-party involvement,” he added.
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics