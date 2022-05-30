Punjab government to bypass arhtiyas for moong procurement

The Punjab government has decided to bypass arhtiyas and instead rope in rural agricultural cooperative societies for procurement of moong, which is scheduled to start from July 1 in the state.

The rural agricultural cooperative societies would sell the produce to Markfed – Punjab’s body for marketing of processed food that functions under the state’s cooperative department.

The state agricultural marketing board (Mandi board) has issued instructions to its market committee to issue licenses to the rural agricultural cooperative societies so as to give them rights to sell the produce.

In a communication rolled out by the Mandi board, the crop, which is at a maturing stage, is expected to ripe soon and harvest is expected to arrive in the mandis in a week to ten days’ time. The board has also issued instructions to marketing committees to make arrangements for unloading of the crop under covered sheds in the mandis.

The short duration (60 days) crop is sown over an area of at least 50,000 hectares predominantly in Bathinda and Mansa areas, and total production is expected to touch 62,500 tonnes. As per the scheme, the Centre will support 25% of the total purchase and for the rest, the state government will contribute at a minimum support price of ₹ 7,275 per quintal.

Arhtiyas upset over move

The arhtiyas are upset over the development but sources in the government revealed that the scheme is such that the payment to the moong growers has to be made directly without a third-party involvement.

“How can government keep us out of the (moong) procurement when we are supporting large operations of wheat and paddy procurement in the state. They have allotted us shops in all the marketing committee for which we have paid huge sums and every arhtiya has made huge investment to support government’s food grain procurement,” said Ravinder Singh Cheema, who heads one association of the arhtiyas.

According to Vijay Kalra, who heads another section of the arhtiyas’ association, a representation has been sent to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, raising their objections.

“Before the state assembly elections, he (CM Bhagwant Mann) had promised that the role of arhtiyas will never be restricted. We want him to fulfill his promise now,” Kalra added.

However, according to a senior official of the Mandi board, the scheme under which the MSP is offered to the moong growers mandates that payment be made directly into farmers’ accounts. “So, there is no scope for a third-party involvement,” he added.

