Punjab government told to stop mining under garb of desilting

Lambasting the mining department, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) directed it to immediately stop alleged digging and excavation of rivers for sand mining activities in the shadow of ‘desilting’ of rivers. The SEIAA has found that the sand mining activities are being carried out in the rivers of Punjab for the last two years without getting mandatory environment clearance (EC).

The SEIAA has also issued a show-cause notice to the chief engineer of the mining department. It also directed the chief engineer to initiate action against all concessionaires to stop the mining activities under the ‘classification’ of desilting in the state. The SEIAA asked the chief engineer to submit his reply within 30 days or be ready to face action.

Two years ago, the Congress-led Punjab government had allocated desilting of the river to the same mining contractors who were allocated mining sites. As of now, the 2/3rd material, including sand and gravel, is coming out from these desilting sites. There are a total of 196 mining and desilting sites in Punjab, said an official. The directions came after a five-member committee headed and coordinated by the SEIAA comprising the state pollution control board, two expert members of the state environment assessment committee (SEAC) and a member from the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change visited desilting sites.

The SEIAA had also received a complaint from a resident of Ropar that illegal sand and gravel mining is being carried out under the shadow of desilting in the Sutlej river in Ropar.

‘Desilting sites actually mining sites’

The environment impact assessment authority also lashed out at the state government for terming mining sites to desilting sites. “The additional desilting sites which have been made available to the concessionaire are also legally mining sites which require prior EC. Several of the desilting sites allocated to the concessionaire are included in the list of sand mining sites in the District Survey Reports (DSRs).”

90% material extracted from desilting sites in CM’s home district

The SEIAA in its report highlighted that in some districts, 90% of the material has been extracted from rivers instead of granted mining sites. The SEIAA mentioned in its report that in the Ropar district, which is the home district of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, 90.52% of the material was extracted from desilting sites on the pretext of “desilting” of rivers.

The reports revealed that around 2, 45, 452 tonnes (9.08%) of material were extracted from mining sites where EC’s have been granted and 24, 58, 855 tonnes of material (90.52%) was extracted from desilting sites.

‘Desilting sites allotted to cover alleged shortfall’

“The actual extractable quantities of sand and gravel which could be mined from the seven blocks turned out to be much lower than the quantities guaranteed to the contractors in the auction notice of the mining department. The department, thereafter, in a short span of less than one year made a series of four amendments to its original L1 agreement (an agreement between mining and contractor) through which additional reaches were notified from which the concessionaries (contractors) could undertake desilting (which is, in fact, sand/gravel mining) up to the extent provided in the auction notice,” reads another communication of the SEIAA, which was also sent to the chief engineer.

Impact of illegal mining on environment

Officials said land degradation, loss of biodiversity, soil contamination, degradation of forests, surface and groundwater pollution, deterioration of natural drainage system and air pollution are among the problems that occur due to unlawful mining activities.

When asked about the matter, Davinder Singh, chief engineer of the drainage-cum-mining department, refused to comment and said, “You can get an answer to your question only through RTI application.”

Rahul Bhandari, the secretary of the department, said, “The chief engineer is examining the order and will take appropriate action. The desilting work of rivers was given to mining contractors with the nod of the cabinet of the Punjab government. However, we will do no such things which are against environmental aspects.”