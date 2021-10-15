Punjab govt amends transfer order, MP Dimpa’s brother posted as SSP again

In a late-night twist, the Punjab government on Wednesday amended its order to transfer SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill as assistant inspector general, Punjab Armed Police (PAP) in Jalandhar.

The decision was taken after Gill’s brother and Congress’ Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa took up the matter with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, it is learnt.

In the earlier orders issued by the state government around 8:30pm, Gill was shifted out as SBS Nagar SSP. As many as 50 IPS and PPS officers, including 14 SSPs, were transferred.

But Dimpa saw the order as an embarrassment as Gill, an IPS officer, had locked horns with ruling party’s Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh over the arrest of the latter’s supporters by the local police only a few days back. The MP also expressed his strong displeasure with home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, source said.

MLA Angad’s family has had old rivalry with the Dimpas over a dispute over the ownership of a transport company in Amritsar. Later, the state home department was asked to issue separate orders to post Gill as Fazilka SSP in place of Deepak Hillori. Gill joined duty on Thursday.

Gill was not accommodated as SSP as most of the Congress MLAs consulted over postings are learnt to have raised questions over the cop’s style of functioning.

Anagd, supported by some MLAs, also put his foot down with Channi insisting on Gill’s removal as SSP. The matter has also reached Congress leader Harish Chaudhary who has a strong say in the party’s Punjab affairs as the high command’s nominee.

Dimpa, when contacted, denied having put any pressure on the government regarding his brother’s posting. “I have learnt that there was some confusion over the first orders,” he said.

“This charge of PAP AIG was with him when he served as SSP in Moga and SBS Nagar. The earlier orders must have mentioned this charge only and this mistake was rectified,” he claimed.

