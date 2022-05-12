Punjab govt cuts security cover of ex-CM Bhattal, Jakhar, six others
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab government has reduced the security cover of eight senior political leaders, including former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and SAD member of parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
A total of 127 police personnel and nine vehicles have been withdrawn from these politicians, according to a government order issued on Wednesday.
The move comes two months after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs on March 11, soon after the AAP won the state assembly elections.
As many as 28 police personnel deployed with former chief minister Bhattal and 26 attached with former MLA Parminder Singh Pinky have been withdrawn, the latest order said. They are now left with eight and two security men, respectively.
The state government withdrew 19 out of total 37 policemen from the security of former deputy chief minister O P Soni and 18 out of 22 from the security of former minister Vijay Inder Singla, as per the order. Eleven security men each have been withdrawn from the security of former MLAs Navtej Cheema and Kewal Dhillon. The government also reduced security cover of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as 12 out of 14 security men deployed with him have been withdrawn.
The government also withdrew two out of 13 police personnel from the security cover of Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
'Clean drains round the year,' says Delhi task force to prevent malaria, dengue
The special task force, constituted to streamline the action plan against mosquito borne diseases, has asked drain owning agencies to speed up desilting of drains and to make the activity a yearlong exercise, unlike the present practise of desilting drains only ahead of monsoon, officials in the know of the matter said.
Adequate staffing to reduce workload my prime focus, says new PGIMER director
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, head of neurology department, Dr Vivek Lal, has taken charge as the new director of the institute. What are the key challenges facing the PGIMER? Being the only good tertiary care government hospital in north India, PGIMER records huge patient footfall. First of all, my prime focus will be to increase healthcare staff at the institute. Every step needs approvals and takes time.
Khalistan link: Police recover two pistols, laptop from Ferozepur village
Ferozepur: Police have recovered two pistols, cartridges and a laptop from a Ferozepur village following the interrogation of an aide of Punjab gangsters arrested in Karnal with explosives and ammunition on May 5. Four Punjab-based gangsters, having links with Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, were arrested after improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms and ammunition were recovered from their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal last week.
Panchkula MC’s tardy sterilisation drive struggles to reel in stray dogs
The stray dog sterilisation programme continues at a snail's pace, failing to reel in their population. According to the data shared by the health department, 302 cases of dog bites were reported in April. The number stood at 342 in March and 561 in January, while the figures for February were not available with the department. The sterilisation kennel set up by the civic body in Sukhdarshanpur village also remains in poor shape.
Delhi man faces legal action for false PCR call that 'targeted a community'
Action was taken against a resident of Mahendra Park for allegedly making a PCR call that “targeted a community”, police said on Wednesday. DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani said they received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area. Police found that the rear windscreens of two cars had been broken and a crowd had gathered.
