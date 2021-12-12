Punjab govt hands over job letters to kin of 11 farmers who died during protests

Chandigarh/Morinda

Kin of 11 farmers who lost their lives during the stir against the Centre’s farm laws were given appointment letters for government jobs in Punjab on Saturday.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and agriculture and farmers welfare minister Randeep Singh Nabha handed over the letters of appointment as clerk to the next of kin of the deceased farmers, according to an official release.

Calling farmers the backbone of the state’s economic structure, the chief minister said: “The state government will always undertake every possible step to ensure welfare of the victim families.”

The state government has already given jobs to the kin of the 157 deceased farmers.

The state government had earlier announced ₹5 lakh as financial aid and a job for one member each of the deceased farmers’ families.

Farmers had claimed death of more than 700 peasants from Punjab, Haryana and other states during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

Channi said farmers’ agitation launched by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has proved a big success and the people of Punjab, farmers and the government all have made contributions in this struggle.

Farmers returning home after ending the morcha at Delhi borders were extended warm welcome in the state, he said.

Addressing zila parishad, panchayat samiti members, sarpanches, panches and councillors of Chamkaur Sahib block at his residence at Dholan Majra village, the CM said no stone would be left unturned for the inclusive development of villages. He asked the panchayats to complete development works on a war footing.

The CM said he had written to the Prime Minister to waive all debts of the farmers.