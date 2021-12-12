Punjab govt orders magisterial inquiry into Canecharge on teachers in Mansa

A day after strong criticism of canecharge by Punjab Police on unemployed schoolteachers during Congress rally in Mansa, the state home department on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

According to the directions of home secretary Anurah Verma, Sangrur additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal will investigate the matter. Dhaliwal has been asked to submit the findings within a week.

Earlier in the day Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia urged chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to initiate action against policemen responsible for beating up unemployed protesters on Friday.

Manshahia took to Facebook to express his anguish after videos were shared on social media, showing police personnel in plainclothes leading cops in beating trained teachers at the Congress rally in Mansa.

The police personnel in question is stated to be a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the CM’s security wing.

During the rally, a group of unemployed teachers raised slogans, demanding government jobs.

Manshahia, who was also present at the rally, said that the videos were disturbing.

“It is an inhuman way adopted by the police officer, who deserves punitive action as he was ruthless. It was painful to watch videos where he was seen attacking protesters in a bus when they were being taken out of the venue by the district police,” he said.

During the rally, a group of teachers and a section of Youth Congress activists had jeered in the presence of the CM. While the police personnel did not act against those who hooted continuously against Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who joined the Congress recently, but the protesting teachers faced the heat.

After the protests, Channi said his government has no sympathy for those create ruckus. The CM suspended his address for 20 minutes. Several political leaders, including state transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, AICC secretary Harshwardhan Sapkal and Moosewala, were present on the dais but no one responded to the police action on the unemployed teachers.

Manshahia justified the CM’s statement on not tolerating protests at public programmes. “Channi is in the CM office for less than three months and he has undertaken several people-oriented steps. He has assured sympathetic redressal of long-pending issues of government employees and unemployed teachers. But it is unfair to create ruckus and the CM should be given time to resolve matters,” said the MLA, who had switched to the Congress after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April 2019.