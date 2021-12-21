Punjab govt overrules suspension of Patiala mayor

The state government has told the high court that the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) resolution on the suspension of mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu could not have been passed as it was “in contravention of and in excess of the powers” conferred by the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

It was on November 25 when Bittu failed to prove majority in a high-voltage meeting held in the presence of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his bete noire cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra. Bittu faced a stiff rebellion from fellow councillors over his proximity to Capt Amarinder, who has floated a new party after parting ways with the Congress.

Stating that the resolution has been suspended, the state government on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the Patiala MC House may further take up a supplementary agenda regarding the no-confidence motion, if again moved in writing by the councillors who made the requisition under Section 39 of the Act that deals with the mayor’s removal.

Thereon, the HC disposed of the plea wherein Bittu had demanded that record pertaining to the House proceedings on November 25 be summoned and the MC’s communication to the government about resolution on his removal be quashed.

The development has come as a setback to Punjab local government minister Brahm Mohindra, whose own department had to admit that Bittu was removed from the post in an “erroneous” manner. It has also given Captain Amarinder Singh a shot in the arm in his home constituency of Patiala Urban.

Reacting to the development, Bittu said the government has finally admitted that an unfair process was followed in his removal. “The allegations levelled by me against my opponents also stand vindicated. I will take this matter to its logical conclusion,” he said.

What had happened

During the floor test against Bittu, 62 persons were present. While 25 cast their vote expressing faith in him, 36 expressed lack of faith. The resolution was passed without the required two-thirds majority (under Section 39), and it was further recorded that during this period Bittu will be treated as “deemed suspended”.

The government had sought the advocate general’s advice on the issue, who had stated that the MC “erred” in suspending the mayor as the agenda for his removal failed to meet the condition under Section 39 of the 1976 Act. The resolution cannot be said to have been passed under Section 61 (1) of the 1976 Act as there is specific provision for removal of the mayor under Section 39, it was stated.

The government response stated that the mayor upon receiving requisition of the councillors seeking his removal tabled an agenda item for obtaining the vote of confidence. Subsequently, he put out a supplementary agenda on the no-confidence motion. The House considered the first agenda item and failed to prove majority. Thereafter, the House did not take up the supplementary agenda on the no-confidence motion, the response stated. Hence, the proposal sent to the government was in contravention of the 1976 Act.