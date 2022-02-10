Punjab govt’s amended law for pvt colleges challenged in HC

The high court has sought a response from the Punjab government on a plea challenging the amendment in the law that serves as the framework for the functioning of private colleges.

The high court bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain has sought the government response by April 19. The plea was filed by Guru Nanak Education Trust, Ludhiana, which runs a girls’ college. The plea says the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Act-2021 is “ultra vire that gives unfettered powers” to the government, which go against the apex court judgments on the issue as well as the object and foundation of the previous law.

The petitioner’s counsel Krishan Singh Dadwal said the government is entitled to regulate functioning, however, the Supreme Court has held that in the case of non-aided posts in the colleges, the management does not require approval from the government for removal of teaching and non-teaching staff. However, with the amendment, these powers have been snatched from the management by the government, it said.

To further create interference in the management of the private education institution, the plea said, the government issued a letter in December stating that in the event of action if the services of the employees are to be affected then seven-day notice is to be given by the management to the government representative and in case no such notice is given then the decision taken by the management would not be considered. The higher education department has been given even powers to suspend the managing committee of an affiliated college, which is against the settled proposition by the apex court, the plea said.