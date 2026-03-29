Punjab govt schools to send SMS alerts to parents of absentees

The state education department plans to roll out a student absent alert SMS system in all government schools to boost attendance and further strengthen the education system, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Saturday. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains

He said that over 18 lakh parents turned up for the statewide mega parent–teacher meeting (PTM) across all government primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools in a single day, making it one of the largest school-community engagement exercises in the country.

Regarding the SMS system, he said it will notify parents when their child is absent. The move will promote accountability. The minister stated, “Parents were sensitised about the student absent alert SMS system through structured orientations and one-on-one discussions. The PTM went beyond report card distribution, offering holistic feedback on each child’s progress. Schools created welcoming environments, showcased student work through exhibitions, and focused on HPV vaccination for girls to promote adolescent health.”

Terming the PTM a critical step toward strengthening the state’s education ecosystem, Bains said, “All government schools dedicated the entire day exclusively to parent-teacher-student interactions, transforming classrooms into collaborative spaces focused on meaningful dialogue rather than routine academic transactions to build a responsive and inclusive public education system.”