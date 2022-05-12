Punjab govt shifts 8 IAS, 24 PCS officers
Chandigarh: Punjab government on Wednesday transferred eight IAS and 24 PCS officers while giving additional charges to a few officers.
According to the orders, Dilip Kumar has been posted as principal secretary, industries and commerce, with additional charges of information technology and investment promotion. He will continue to hold the charge of principal resident commissioner, investment promotion and industrial liaison at Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi.
Kumar Rahul, who was secretary health and family welfare, has been given the charge of secretary, employment generation, while Amit Kumar, special secretary, medical education and research, has been posted as joint development commissioner, integrated rural development.
Rajiv Gupta, has been posted as ADC (general), Jalandhar, whereas Ankurjeet Singh goes as ADC, Pathankot.
Viran Shyamkaran Tidke has been posted as assistant commissioner (taxation), Patiala, while Harpreet Singh has been given transferred as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Amritsar. Manisha Rana, has been posted as SDM Anandpur Sahib and in addition SDM Nangal.
-
Cases registered against me are part of a conspiracy and totally unjustified, says Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik
Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has finally reacted against the cases registered against him, calling them a political conspiracy by his opponents. Naik was granted pre-arrest bail by the High Court on May 4. Following the controversy, he spoke for the first time on Wednesday. Naik said that since HC has stipulated restrictions, he cannot speak more in the case.
-
Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the protesting youth to bear with the state government as it was sincerely working to complete the modalities to ensure that the entire recruitment process is not stalled due to legal technicalities. Addressing a gathering at the Municipal Bhawan to hand over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters after launching a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts, Mann wished that such functions should be held regularly to give appointment letters to the youth. Mann asked the ministers concerned to post those getting appointment letters near their place of residence so they could focus on the new assignment with utmost dedication and sincerity.
-
Navi Mumbai Muslim community installs sound control units in city mosques
The Muslim community of Navi Mumbai has taken up an initiative to install sound control units in all the mosques of the city. The sound controllers will ensure that the sound emanating from the loudspeakers during azaan will be within the decibel norms stipulated by the Supreme Court. The initiative was launched on Wednesday at Noor Masjid in Vashi Sector 9 in the presence of community members and senior police officials.
-
Vacate illegally occupied panchayat, govt land or face action, says Mann
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said people who are illegally occupying government or panchayat land will face action if they do not surrender it to the authorities by the month-end. The Punjab CM reiterated his government's commitment to get illegally occupied land vacated. AAP welcomes statement Hailing the CM's statement, AAP state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Punjab government is fully committed to protecting the capital, resources and assets of Punjab.
-
Day after HC relief, Bagga says Punjab Police arrested him ‘like a terrorist’
New Delhi : BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he was arrested by the Punjab Police “like a terrorist” for asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about his promises to act against the accused in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.
