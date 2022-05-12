Punjab govt shifts 8 IAS, 24 PCS officers

Chandigarh: Punjab government on Wednesday transferred eight IAS and 24 PCS officers while giving additional charges to a few officers.

According to the orders, Dilip Kumar has been posted as principal secretary, industries and commerce, with additional charges of information technology and investment promotion. He will continue to hold the charge of principal resident commissioner, investment promotion and industrial liaison at Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi.

Kumar Rahul, who was secretary health and family welfare, has been given the charge of secretary, employment generation, while Amit Kumar, special secretary, medical education and research, has been posted as joint development commissioner, integrated rural development.

Rajiv Gupta, has been posted as ADC (general), Jalandhar, whereas Ankurjeet Singh goes as ADC, Pathankot.

Viran Shyamkaran Tidke has been posted as assistant commissioner (taxation), Patiala, while Harpreet Singh has been given transferred as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Amritsar. Manisha Rana, has been posted as SDM Anandpur Sahib and in addition SDM Nangal.