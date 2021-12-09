Punjab govt to draft SOPs for IELTS centres, immigration consultants

Chandigarh

The Punjab government will soon draft standard operating procedures (SOPs) in collaboration with immigration departments of foreign countries for regulating framework for immigration consultants and IELTS centres in Punjab.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and technical education and employment generation minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

The meeting was jointly conducted by the department of employment generation, skill development & training and department of home affairs, Punjab government.

Chairing the meeting, the deputy chief minister and technical education minister underscored the need for framing the SOPs to regulate ghost immigration consultants, stop fake marriages and control of biometric appointment issues in Punjab. They also said that a policy will also be formulated in coordination with IDP Education Ltd, an International body for conducting IELTS tests.

Randhawa said the Punjab government is committed to provide the youth of state moving to foreign lands a legalised framework through which they move abroad without falling prey to sharks who are trying to mint money by fulfilling their dreams through illegal way. He said that no stone will be left unturned for ensuring that youth don’t get exploited in hands of fake and illegal travel agents.

