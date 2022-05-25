Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab govt to present paperless budget: CM Mann
chandigarh news

Punjab govt to present paperless budget: CM Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said his government will present a paperless budget, which will save ₹21 lakh of the state exchequer besides 34 tonnes of paper
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann describing it as a step towards e-governance. (PTI)
Published on May 25, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget, which will save 21 lakh of the state exchequer besides 34 tonnes of paper.

Describing it as a step towards e-governance, Mann shared on Twitter: “Good news for the people of Punjab... My government has decided that there will be a paperless budget this time. With this, around 21 lakh of the state exchequer will be saved… 34 tonne paper will be saved... it means it will save 814-834 trees.”

The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state. The assembly had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.

