Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt to present paperless budget: CM Mann
chandigarh news

Punjab govt to present paperless budget: CM Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said his government will present a paperless budget, which will save 21 lakh of the state exchequer besides 34 tonnes of paper
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann describing it as a step towards e-governance. (PTI)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann describing it as a step towards e-governance. (PTI)
Published on May 25, 2022 08:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget, which will save 21 lakh of the state exchequer besides 34 tonnes of paper.

Describing it as a step towards e-governance, Mann shared on Twitter: “Good news for the people of Punjab... My government has decided that there will be a paperless budget this time. With this, around 21 lakh of the state exchequer will be saved… 34 tonne paper will be saved... it means it will save 814-834 trees.”

The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state. The assembly had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Yadav listed the achievements of his government (2012-2017), citing development projects launched during his tenure as chief minister. (Pic for representation)

    Akhilesh takes up Azam’s cause in UP assembly

    Lucknow: Leader of opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took up the cause of Mohammad Azam Khan (MLA) and said hYadavwas sure justice would be done to the senior Samajwadi Party leader who had recently been released on bail. Yadav said fake cases had been registered against Khan for setting up a university.

  • Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav HT File Photo

    ED summons Shiv Sena’s Yashwant Jadhav in FEMA violations case

    The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued summons to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) standing committee, Yashwant Jadhav, in connection with the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. ED sources said their investigation, which was at a preliminary stage, was based on the searches conducted by the income tax (I-T) department on several premises linked to Jadhav and his wife, Yamini, an MLA from Byculla.

  • The Transport and Mechanics Association told LMC officials that 180 shops built in the parking lot were allegedly rented out by brokers and these people were charging <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000-30,000 rent for a month. (Pic for representation)

    7 LMC employees suspended over 3-crore parking lot scam

    LUCKNOW The municipal commissioner suspended seven employees of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and recommended termination of four for their alleged involvement in a 3 crore parking lot scam in Transport Nagar, which falls in Zone 8 of the city. Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, who was informed about the scam two days back had conducted an inquiry after receiving complaints regarding the parking lot. Subsequently, the municipal commissioner reached the parking lot and saw it being run by private operators.

  • Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Ajnala councillors during the nagar panchayat meeting on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

    Ajnala nagar panchayat chief removed after no-trust vote

    Ajnala nagar panchayat president Deepak Arora, who owes allegiance to the Congress, was removed after a no-confidence motion was passed by 12 councillors of the House under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party's rural development and panchayat minister and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday. The House has 15 members. The Shiromani Akali Dal had won eight while the Congress had won seven seats. Sub-divisional magistrate, Ajnala, Anupreet Kaur was also present.

  • Vendors work at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Mumbai Reuters File Photo

    Vegetable vendor flees with 81.50 lakh collected as contingency fund

    Police have booked a vegetable vendor in Khar for allegedly fleeing with 81.50 lakh collected by some local vegetable and fruit vendors as contingency fund. “We have registered a case against the vendor, Shivkumar Jaiswal, under sections 406 [punishment for criminal breach of trust] and 420 [cheating] of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for him,” senior inspector of Khar police station, Mohan Mane, said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out