Punjab govt to present paperless budget: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget, which will save ₹21 lakh of the state exchequer besides 34 tonnes of paper.

Describing it as a step towards e-governance, Mann shared on Twitter: “Good news for the people of Punjab... My government has decided that there will be a paperless budget this time. With this, around ₹21 lakh of the state exchequer will be saved… 34 tonne paper will be saved... it means it will save 814-834 trees.”

The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state. The assembly had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.