Sri Anandpur Sahib , Punjab minister Barinder Kumar Goyal visited the Lodhipur, Agampur, Harsabela and Ajauli areas on Thursday to review ongoing flood-protection projects.

Punjab govt undertakes flood-protection projects worth ₹ 19.72 Cr

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He took detailed updates from officials regarding the progress of a project along the Sutlej riverbank and directed them to ensure its timely completion, according to an official release.

The minister informed that Lodhipur village, located on the left bank of the Sutlej, is being covered under the Lodhipur Flood Protection Project for 2026.

The project involves work over a total stretch of 1,700 feet, including the reconstruction of a 300-foot portion on the Charan Ganga Ravine and 1,400 feet of revetment on the Sutlej, along with the construction of 13 studs.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹4.62 crore, will safeguard Lodhipur, Burj and the adjoining areas from floods, while strengthening the protection of agricultural land.

Highlighting the importance of the Agampur bridge, the minister said it serves as a vital link connecting the Malwa and Puadh regions with Doaba and Majha.

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{{^usCountry}} He pointed out that the bridge also holds strong religious significance as it connects the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib with the Sri Akal Takht Sahib, thus carrying a deep emotional value for the people of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out that the bridge also holds strong religious significance as it connects the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib with the Sri Akal Takht Sahib, thus carrying a deep emotional value for the people of the state. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling the threat faced by the bridge in 2025, Goyal said the government's timely intervention ensured its safety. Learning from that experience, extensive flood-protection projects are now being undertaken around the bridge to prevent future damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the threat faced by the bridge in 2025, Goyal said the government's timely intervention ensured its safety. Learning from that experience, extensive flood-protection projects are now being undertaken around the bridge to prevent future damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister informed that this year, flood-protection projects covering a total length of 6,570 feet nearly two km are underway at an estimated cost of ₹19.72 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister informed that this year, flood-protection projects covering a total length of 6,570 feet nearly two km are underway at an estimated cost of ₹19.72 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At Agampur Slice-I and the upstream of the bridge, work over 3,920 feet is in progress at a cost of ₹12.05 crore, including 3,280 feet of revetment and the construction of 31 studs that will significantly benefit the Agampur and crusher zone areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Agampur Slice-I and the upstream of the bridge, work over 3,920 feet is in progress at a cost of ₹12.05 crore, including 3,280 feet of revetment and the construction of 31 studs that will significantly benefit the Agampur and crusher zone areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, at Harsabela, flood-protection work over 2,650 feet is being carried out at a cost of ₹7.67 crore, including 2,300 feet of revetment and the construction of 23 studs.

The minister reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party government is committed to flood prevention and promised that all the projects will be completed within the stipulated timelines.

He further stated that at Ajauli, the construction of 1,500 feet of revetment and 14 studs has been approved at an estimated cost of ₹3.45 crore.

This project will play a key role in regulating the flow of the Sutlej and minimising future flood damage, providing a major relief to residents and agricultural land in Ajauli, Dabkhera and Kalittran villages, he added.

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Goyal also said strict action will be taken to curb illegal mining through modernisation measures.

He informed that work is ongoing at 132 points and is expected to be completed by May 30. He asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, continuous efforts are being made for public welfare.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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