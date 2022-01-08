Punjab govt will not interfere in Hindu deras’ decision on successors: CM

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that the state government will only recognise the decisions made by mahants of Hindu religious deras and Sadhu Samaj regarding their successors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM made this announcement at in Patiala during the Virat Sant Sammelan organised by the Sarv Sampradaya Sadhu Mandal Patiala and Bhekh Khat Darshan Sadhu Samaj Mahamandal Punjab.

Accepting the demands put forward by the Sadhu Samaj on the occasion, Channi said that it is the tradition of Sant and Sadhu Samaj to choose their successor and the government would not interfere in anyway in the matter. Further, directions about clearing pending mutations of deras in the state would be given as per the wishes of the Sant Samaj, he said.

The CM said that the state government would recognize the will made by the “Sant” leaving for his heavenly abode regarding nominating their successor, but in case of no such will, the decision of Bhekh Bhagwan would be given credence by the Government. The CM also offered cabinet rank to Mahant Atma Ram representing the Sadhu Samaj to ensure prompt redressal to their problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra on the occasion said that the state Government is fully committed to redress the grievances of Deras, Sants as well as Sadhu Samaj to allay the concerns of Mahant Atma Ram. He also divulged that despite being part of the governments since 1980, the amount of initiative and enterprise that has been witnessed in the last three months is unmatched.