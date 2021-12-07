Punjab govt will soon make drug report public: Deputy CM Randhawa

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Monday that the state government will soon make public the report on drugs submitted to the Punjab and Haryana high court by the special task force (STF).

Randhawa, who was at the Patiala central jail to attend a function, said, “ I am picking ‘thorns’ planted by former chief minister Amarinder Singh as his government kept the drug report in an envelope for four-and-a-half years.”

He announced to start petrol pumps in 11 jails in the state to “raise funds for the welfare of inmates”.

The minister, who also holds the home portfolio, said the state government has decided to grant amnesty to prisoners on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and it would be approved soon.

He honoured the winners of the 3rd Punjab Prison Olympics-2021 Games at the central jail. “The government decided to hold these games in jails to give a chance to inmates to become good citizens through sportsmanship. We should promote “functional literacy” among prisoners with ‘Sikhiya daat’. The prisoners who are remorseful shall be allowed to sit with their family members in a room and go through the process of catharsis,” he said.

The prison reforms initiated under the leadership of CM Charanjit Singh Channi will transform all the jails in the next two years, he added. He announced to launch a skill development project at the Kapurthala jail on December 10 to make the inmates skilled.

ADGP jails Parveen Kumar Sinha and principal secretary (jails) DK Tewari also spoke on the occasion.