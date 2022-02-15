Punjab, Haryana submit schedule with HC for having CCTV cameras in police stations

The governments of Punjab and Haryana, and Chandigarh administration have submitted a fresh schedule to the high court for installation of CCTV cameras to cover all portions of police stations, including the interrogation rooms.

While Punjab said that CCTV cameras would be duly installed by May 10, Haryana submitted before the court that it has set a deadline of April 1 but due to the fresh outbreak of the pandemic, there may be some delay. On the other hand, Chandigarh stated that upgrading CCTV cameras as directed by the Supreme Court would take about five months. These deadlines were shared in a plea in which the court is monitoring installation of CCTVs in police stations and police posts as directed by the apex court in 2021. The Supreme Court had passed an order in 2021 to cover all portions of police stations. However, states are yet to comply with the order. The issue got highlighted before the high court as gangster Kaushal Chaudhary in a plea had alleged that human rights violations are being committed against him in jail and that he could be eliminated in a fake encounter.

Acting on the plea, the court had sought details on the implementation of the apex court order in December 2021.

It had come before the court that Punjab and Chandigarh had to comply with the apex court order by August 2021. Haryana was to made allocation for funds by March 2021. Now, the court has asked all three respondents to apprise it whether any relaxations in deadline were given by the apex court after March 2021 order in which these deadlines were given.

During the hearing, pointing towards alleged criminal activities of the gangster, the Haryana government had apprised the court of cases registered against him. However, the court observed that it had not lost sight in any manner of serious nature of charges against the gangster and efforts made by police to apprehend criminals, especially hardened criminals. “..yet, the rule of law as established needs to be followed as is done all over the world in any civilised country, rather than shortcuts being taken in methods of apprehension and interrogation,” the court said, reiterating its earlier observations that India needs to choose more civilised method of apprehension and investigation.