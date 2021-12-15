Punjab: HC quashes recruitment process of pre-primary school teachers

The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the recruitment process initiated by the Punjab government to fill 8,393 posts of pre-primary school teachers in the state’s primary schools. These are the posts against which over 10,000 teachers working in the state are demanding their absorption and have been staging dharnas across the state.

The posts were advertised in November 2020, but the advertisement was withdrawn earlier this year and a fresh recruitment process was initiated with a change in criterion. The fee submitted pursuant to the 2020 advertisement was to be reversed. The criterion adopted by the Punjab government to fill these posts was challenged by some candidates. Last month, acting on the plea, the high court had stayed the recruitment exam.

The petitioners had alleged that the criterion has been made under the pressure of teachers’ unions with 13,000 members, who are already working in the state and appointed previously without adopting rules for public appointments. The basic qualification was a diploma for the posts in question.

But the criterion was changed and three-year experience as education provider was made necessary, apart from academic and professional qualification, leaving thousands, otherwise eligible, in the lurch. With this criterion, 75% candidates to be selected ought to be from these 13,000 teachers, one of the petitioner’s lawyer, Vikas Chatrath said.

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri said that employees for whom reservation has been provided to the extent of 100% had failed to get the benefit of regularisation earlier and now the state proposes to absorb most of them by reserving the source of this recruitment.

“This action of the State is totally arbitrary and in direct conflict with the constitutional mandate laid down under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India, wherein the right of public employment and equality has been enshrined. Accordingly, it is held that it is not permissible for the State to have 100% reservation for a certain category of persons,” the bench recorded.

The court said that the state can fill up the posts of pre-primary school teachers under the Group-C Service Rules, 2020, by only allowing 50% reservation of the 8,393 posts, to give the benefit to the education volunteers, etc. The balance 50% would have to be left out to the other categories, for consideration, it said, while quashing the advertisement with a direction to the state to issue a fresh advertisement, taking into consideration this judgment.

“… restricting the source of recruitment to a particular group of persons who had joined service as a stop gap arrangement at local/village level would deny the other persons an opportunity to apply, which would be violative of the equality of opportunity regarding the employment or appointment,” the court added.