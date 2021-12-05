Punjab health dept told to pay 5 lakh for Hepatitis C infected blood infusion

The Mansa district consumer dispute commission has ordered the Punjab health authorities to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to a patient for infecting him with the Hepatitis C virus (HVC) through the contaminated blood it used in transfusion in 2015.

In an order passed on November 30, president RL Mittal and commission members Sharda Attri and Suraj Goyal held the health officials guilty for the deficient medical service.

“For the wrongdoings of the staff, the complainant, Subhash Chand, would have to suffer from this lifelong disease which may require heavy medication and expensive treatment,” reads the decision.

Owing to the seriousness of the issue, the forum enhanced the compensation from ₹2 lakh announced in December last year before hearing the matter again on the directions of the state commission.

Besides the chief secretary, health, the commission has asked the health director and Mansa civil surgeon to pay the compensation within 45 days as the patient was given HVC infected blood at the civil hospital. No name was mentioned in the order.

Overruling the health department’s objection, the forum stated since the patient had paid the prescribed fees for hospital admission and blood, the complainant comes under the purview of the Consumer Protection Act.

A resident of Aggarwal Street in Mansa, the patient was admitted to the government hospital on December 2, 2015. He was there treated for four days for dengue and during treatment, he has infused two units of blood from the blood bank at the civil hospital.

After being discharged, Aggarwal revisited the hospital with 3-4 months later certain health complications. After medical tests, he was diagnosed with HVC.

Sensing something wrong, Aggarwal secured the blood bank’s record under Right to Information (RTI) to prove that he was given HVC-infected blood.

Following complaints to the state authorities and media reports, then Mansa deputy commissioner tasked the assistant commissioner (public grievances) for an in-depth probe in June 2016.

In his findings, the officer found serious discrepancies in the blood bank records and blood was not tested properly before issuing to the patient.

The commission mentioned the district administration’s report that the blood issuing register had been cut and overwriting to conceal the fact that the patient was given contaminated blood.

Health department had claimed that Aggarwal may have contracted HVC from another source after the treatment at the hospital. It tried to give a reason that the patient reported to the hospital after nearly four months of being discharged whereas he should have shown health complications within 1-2 days of being infected blood.

But the commission rejected the arguments.

“While examining the complainant at the time of admissions, the hospital had not reported/diagnosed any earlier history of HCV with respect to the patient complainant or his family members.”

In its decision, it quoted the World Health Organisation (WHO) and union health department that “HCV is an asymptomatic disease, the symptoms of which may occur from 2-6 months. Hence, the objection that when infected blood is transfused, infection usually occurs within 1 or 2 days is also an out of place objection.”

On December 2, 2016, the Mansa DC submitted the inquiry report and subsequently, the health department chargeshteed two heath officials of Mansa blood bank.

On getting no feedback on further action taken in the case, the complainant approached the consumer forum in November 2018.