Corruption case: Recovery from house “writing on the wall” about his conduct: HC on bail plea of Punjab IAS officer

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to Punjab IAS officer, Sanjay Popli but observed that huge amount of gold and silver bricks recovered from his house is a “writing on the wall” about his conduct in the absence of any justification about the source of such huge wealth.

The court observed that it was correct that no recovery was made from him of the alleged payment of ₹ 3.5 lakh but from the evidence collected during investigation. (Representational Photo)

“..the same could qualify to be termed as ill-gotten wealth,” he bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill observed in the judgment on his bail plea in June 20, 2022 FIR registered by vigilance bureau, Punjab under in an alleged case of corruption. Popli, a 2008-batch IAS officer, was arrested by the state vigilance bureau on June 20 last year in a case, pertaining to the allotment of tenders, when he was posted as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

As per vigilance bureau, when searches were conducted at his sector-11 house in Chandigarh, the vigilance bureau got recovered 9 bricks of gold (1 kg each), 49 gold biscuits of different weights with total 3160 gm, 12 gold coins of gold (356 gm),

3 bricks of silver (1 kg each), 18 silver coins (18 gm each), four Apple I-Phones, two Samsung smart watches and a cash of ₹3.5 lakh. The court was referring to these items, in the judgment. In the bail plea he had argued that neither any trap was laid nor any amount was recovered from him and also that he has falsely been involved in the case whereas it was co-accused Sandeep Watts to whom the complainant had allegedly paid an amount of ₹3.5 lakh. Since investigation already stands concluded and the petitioner has been behind bars for more than one year, he deserves the concession of regular bail, he had argued.

The court observed that it was correct that no recovery was made from him of the alleged payment of ₹3.5 lakh but from the evidence collected during investigation, “The complicity of the petitioner is prima facie evident”. The court allowed his bail plea stating that investigation already stands concluded and challan has been presented. Popli, would not be out of the jail as he has also been arrested by vigilance bureau in the disproportionate assets case registered pursuant to seizure of gold and other items from his house.

