Punjab incident disastrous for democracy; responsibility must be fixed: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said incidents like what happened on Wednesday are disastrous for a democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged a security breach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade in Punjab.

“Primary responsibility of the incident is with the Punjab government. When the President, Prime Minister or a chief minister visit anywhere in the country and their convoy is stopped like this, it seems that we are moving towards anarchy. This is disastrous for a democracy,” Chautala said.

He was responding to reporters in Ambala, on being asked about the episode, where PM Modi’s convoy halted over a flyover in Ferozepur due to an alleged road blockade ahead. The deputy CM said the government must probe this seriously and fix responsibility of officials involved in the breach.

Earlier in the day, Ambala MLA Aseem Goel also alleged that there was a conspiracy to murder the Prime Minister in Punjab.

Chautala inaugurated Gobar Dhan Pariyojana worth ₹85 lakh in Sullar village in Ambala, where a biogas plant will be built, to provide an alternative gas form to LPG to 200 village families for free and will also help raise revenue of panchayats.

Later, Chautala also inaugurated a statue of his grandfather and former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal, renovated at a cost of ₹49 lakh at Manav Chowk.

MP Rattan Lal Kataria, MLA Aseem Goel, divisional commissioner Renu Phulia, deputy commissioner Vikram, municipal corporation commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, and superintendent of police JS Randhawa were among the dignitaries present at both the events.

Political gatherings continue unabated

Despite spike in Covid-19 cases, multiple political events were organised in Ambala, attended by different leaders and workers.

A workers’ meeting of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) was held and chaired by national vice-president Prakash Bharti at the party office in city. A similar meeting by BJP MLA Aseem Goel was held in Jansui village along with foundation stone laying ceremony of two development works by Goel, followed by his public address attended by villagers of Adhoya Majra and others.

But what caught the public eye was a programme venue in Sullar village, attended by deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and scores of leaders from the BJP-JJP combine.

In all these programmes, Covid protocol was flouted by most party workers and leaders.

Public announcements were made to wear masks and maintain social distancing but it all remained a distant dream.