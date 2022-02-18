Punjab: Independent candidate challenges parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim

A Patiala resident, who is fighting as an independent in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, has challenged the parole given by the Haryana government to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The plea by Paramjit Singh Saholi will be taken up by the bench of justice BS Walia on Friday.

Saholi, in his plea, sought the quashing of the order vide which Ram Rahim was ordered to be released on parole by the Haryana government from February 7 to February 27.

On parole, Ram Rahim is currently living in Gurugram.

The petitioner, who himself claims to be the president of Akali Dal (Sawtantar), has submitted that he has been consistently raising the issue of the alleged illegalities committed by Ram Rahim.

“Ram Rahim can carry out illegalities on the ground in the assembly elections as several of his associates are wrongdoers and absconders,” the plea claims, adding that his release is against the spirit of free and fair assembly elections in Punjab as Ram Rahim himself has been claiming that he has a vast following in the state. Thus, his release may affect peace and impact elections, the plea claims.

Prior to the parole, Ram Rahim was lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail following his conviction in two rape and two murder cases, all dating back to 2002. He was in jail since August 2017, when he was first convicted for the rapes of two female disciples in 2002 on Sirsa dera premises.