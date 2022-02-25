Punjab industry in panic mode amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has created panic among a section of industrialists in the state, who have been trading with these two countries.

Several exporters and importers export hand tools, nut bolts, machine parts, motors, pharma, textiles and fertilisers to both these countries. Besides, wax and edible oils are imported. Due to the war, the exporters may face huge delay in payments of goods supplied or which are already in transit. Similarly, importers who have released the letter of credit are likely to face losses due to delay in receipt of materials.

Amit Goswami, managing director, Euro Forge in Jalandhar, which exports hand tools to both Russia and Ukraine, said a firm in Ukraine had already issued a letter of credit to him amounting to 50,000 USD, but he is afraid that now that won’t be validated by banks in India. “Besides, there are exports that are stuck midway and these cannot even be tracked,” he said.

The major exports to Ukraine are pharmaceuticals ( ₹812 crore), plastic and rubber products ( ₹268 crore), iron and steel and its products ( ₹198 crore). The major imports from Ukraine are edible oils and wax ₹10,193 crore, chemicals and minerals worth ₹1,325 crore and fertilizers ₹1,976 crore.

According to Amit Thapar, vice-president, CII Punjab, and managing director of Ganga Acrowools Ltd in Ludhiana, the war could end up impacting shipping to Europe which is already in stress because of high freights. “The exporters, who have cargo in transit and orders in process, would be impacted badly. High oil prices are likely to push rates all oils derivates such as synthetic fibres. Imports from these nations are higher than we export and this would certainly have an adverse effect on trade and commerce,” he said.

All India Trade Forum (AITF) has requested the Centre to compensate the losses of the exporters and importers incurred due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The forum through its national president Badish Jindal in Ludhiana has requested the government to compensate the delay of payments by allowing excess credit from banks equal to delayed payment against export to these countries.

“If we look at the total economy, the share of Russia and Ukraine in total India’s trade is less than 2%. But there are many products related to Punjab such as plastic and rubber, garments, hosiery, fertilizers, agriculture implements, scaffolding and hand tools which may impact the exporters and importers of such products,” said Jindal.

Trade with two countries

The total trade of India with both Russia and Ukraine is ₹55,42,930 crore. The total import of India to these two nations during April to December 2021 was ₹32,76,838 crore and total exports from India ₹22,66,092 crores.

Russia’s total share in India’s export is 0.80% and share in import is 1.4%.

India is having negligible trade with Ukraine as the total export to the European country is ₹2,766 crore which is 0.12% of total exports of India. Similarly, the import from Ukraine is ₹14,705 crore, which is 0.44% of total import of India.