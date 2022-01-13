Punjab junior girls’ basketball team brings home national title after 29 years

Punjab junior girls’ basketball team received a rousing welcome at Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday as they returned with the 71st Jr Girls Basketball Championship title from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Punjab has won the title after a gap of 29 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team achieved the feat after beating Rajasthan 57-52 in the final.

To celebrate their win, the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) and District Basketball Association (DBA) celebrated the occasion as ‘Dheeyan Di Lohri’, with the girls, their parents, coaches and officials of PBA and DBA encircling the bonfire and dancing in jubilation.

Present on the occasion were PBA senior vice-president Yurinder Singh Hayer, PBA treasurer Vijay Chopra, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Parminder Singh Heer, PBA general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, district sports officer Ravinder Singh, athletics coach Sanjeev Kumar among others.

Hayer praised the girls and their coaches Saloni, Rajinder Singh, Davinder Singh Dhindsa, Ravinder Gill, Narinder Kumar, Amarjot Singh and Sukhvinder Singh.

Eminent Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill termed this victory as a morale booster for Punjab’s girls on the eve of Lohri. Vijay Chopra distributed sweets and Brij Goyal of DBA thanked the parents for reposing faith in the sporting talent of their daughters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}