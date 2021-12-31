Punjab languages department to hold free Urdu classes
A spokesperson of the languages department said they will be holding Urdu classes in their office at Punjabi Bhawan, adding that the duration of the course will be six months.
Ludhiana The State Languages Department on Thursday announced the schedule for its free Urdu classes, which will commence from January 3, 2022.
A spokesman of the department said they will be holding classes in their office at Punjabi Bhawan, adding that the duration of the course will be six months.
He further said the interested individuals can procure the admission forms from the department office itself.
