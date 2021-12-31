Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab languages department to hold free Urdu classes
chandigarh news

Punjab languages department to hold free Urdu classes

A spokesperson of the languages department said they will be holding Urdu classes in their office at Punjabi Bhawan, adding that the duration of the course will be six months.
The Punjab languages department announced the schedule for its free Urdu classes, which will commence from January 3, 2022. (Representative Image/HT File)
The Punjab languages department announced the schedule for its free Urdu classes, which will commence from January 3, 2022. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The State Languages Department on Thursday announced the schedule for its free Urdu classes, which will commence from January 3, 2022.

A spokesman of the department said they will be holding classes in their office at Punjabi Bhawan, adding that the duration of the course will be six months.

He further said the interested individuals can procure the admission forms from the department office itself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out