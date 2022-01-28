Punjab launches portal to maintain records of MGNREGA employees

The Punjab rural development and panchayat department has launched a human resource management (HRMS) portal for streamlining and digitising records of employees working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

Rahul Bhandari, the secretary of the department, said that the portal will improve transparency in the scheme. “This portal will help in maintaining records of nearly 1,900 employees working at various positions under the scheme at the state headquarters, district and block levels in a digital mode. Employees will be able to see their service record since their joining date online.”

Overall, the HRMS portal will eliminate manual intervention in HR-related matters.

Bhandari said that the MGNREGA staff had been seeking the timely release of salaries besides transparency in recruitment and transfer of employees. With the help of this digital mode, all employees will get their salaries on time. This will create a sense of discipline as attendance is also being captured online.

