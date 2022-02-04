Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 1,514 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths
Punjab logs 1,514 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths

Among the fresh Covid infections in Punjab, Mohali reported 245 cases, followed by 176 in Ludhiana, 165 in Jalandhar, 106 in Amritsar, 80 in Fazilka and 75 in Bathinda
With 25 Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in Punjab has reached 17,360.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Thursday reported 1,514 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 7,48,991, according to a medical bulletin.

With 25 Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state has reached 17,360. The state’s positivity rate remained at its lowest in last 20 days at 4.37% with state conducting 34,649 tests, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh infections, Mohali reported 245 cases, followed by 176 in Ludhiana, 165 in Jalandhar, 106 in Amritsar, 80 in Fazilka and 75 in Bathinda.

Four deaths were reported in Fazilka, three each in Patiala and Ludhiana and two each in Hoshiarpur, Bathinda and Jalandhar.

With 3,135 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 7,15,561. The active cases in the state also dipped to 16,070, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,32,496 people were vaccinated on Thursday.

