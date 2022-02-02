Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 1,649 fresh Covid cases, lowest in two weeks

Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Tuesday reported 1,649 fresh Covid cases, lowest in past two weeks, taking the infection count to 7,45,129, according to a medical bulletin. On Monday, the state had reported 2,415 Covid cases with 8.48% positivity rate.

The state registered 37 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 17,292. The state’s positivity rate also come down to 5.93%, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 380, Ludhiana 207, Amritsar 144, Jalandhar 116 and Bathinda 106.

Ludhiana registered eight deaths followed by five in Hoshiarpur and four in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

With 4,247 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 7,06,900. The active cases in the state have also dropped to 20,937.

A total of 2,86,280 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday.

