Punjab logs 1,730 fresh Covid cases, 23 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Wednesday reported 1,730 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 7,46,837, according to a medical bulletin. On Tuesday, the state witnessed 1,649 infections.

With 23 Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state has reached 17,320, the bulletin said. The state’s positivity rate also dipped to 5% to 5.93% on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported 299, followed 177 in Jalandhar, 172 in Hoshiarpur, 151 in Ludhiana, 135 in Amritsar and 91 in Bathinda, the bulletin said. Among the fatalities, Hoshiarpur registered four followed by three in Ludhiana.

With 4,969 persons recovering from the virus on Wednesday, the number of cured persons has reached 7,17,767. The active cases in the state also dipped to 17,750.

A total of 2,72,730 persons were vaccinated on Wednesday, the bulletin said.