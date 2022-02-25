Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 107 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
Punjab logs 107 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

With one more Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state reached 17,694. According to the media bulletin, the Punjab’s positivity rate was 0.47%.
A total of 66,762 people were vaccinated against Covid in Punjab on Thursday, the bulletin said. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Thursday reported 107 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 7,57,739, according to a medical bulletin.

With one more Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state reached 17,694. According to the media bulletin, the Punjab’s positivity rate was 0.47%. The number of active cases also came down to 899.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 18, followed by 14 in Jalandhar and 11 in Hoshiarpur.

A total of 87 patients are on oxygen support while 10 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

With 194 people recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,39,146.

A total of 66,762 people were vaccinated on Thursday, the bulletin said.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
