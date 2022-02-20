Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 192 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 192 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh : The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab on Saturday came down to 192, taking the infection tally to 7,57,090
The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab on Saturday came down to 192, taking the infection tally to 7,57,090.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab on Saturday came down to 192, taking the infection tally to 7,57,090.

With three fresh Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17,662, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.76%. Pathankot registered 36 cases, followed by 26 in Mohali and 21 in Jalandhar.

With 548 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,36,115. The active cases in the state also dipped to 2,706, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP