Punjab logs 192 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh : The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab on Saturday came down to 192, taking the infection tally to 7,57,090.

With three fresh Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17,662, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.76%. Pathankot registered 36 cases, followed by 26 in Mohali and 21 in Jalandhar.

With 548 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,36,115. The active cases in the state also dipped to 2,706, the bulletin said.