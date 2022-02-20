Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 192 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 192 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh : The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab on Saturday came down to 192, taking the infection tally to 7,57,090
The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab on Saturday came down to 192, taking the infection tally to 7,57,090.
The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab on Saturday came down to 192, taking the infection tally to 7,57,090.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab on Saturday came down to 192, taking the infection tally to 7,57,090.

With three fresh Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17,662, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.76%. Pathankot registered 36 cases, followed by 26 in Mohali and 21 in Jalandhar.

With 548 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,36,115. The active cases in the state also dipped to 2,706, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out