Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 20 new Covid cases, one death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 20 new Covid cases, one death

The Punjab tally of positive cases has reached 6,03,780 while the death toll stands at 16,622; as many 5,86,815 patients have recovered and 343 are still to be cured
Punjab on Tuesday registered 20 fresh Covid cases, with Tarn Taran district alone accounting for five infections. (PTI)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 09:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Tuesday registered 20 fresh cases of Covid-19 while one more patient succumbed to the virus, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s tally of positive cases has reached 6,03,780 while the death toll stands at 16,622. Among fresh cases, Tarn Taran recorded the maximum five, followed by three in Patiala.

With 21 patients getting discharged in the past 24 hours, the number of those recovered has reached 5,86,815 while the active caseload stands at 343.

The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.11%. A total of 1,64,97,782 samples have been collected for testing so far, of which 17,869 were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 10,3376 doses of vaccine were administered during the day across Punjab.

