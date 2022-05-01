Punjab logs 21 new Covid infections
Punjab logged 21 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking its positivity rate to 0.18%. The state, however, did not have any virus-related fatality on the day.
As per the medical bulletin, released by the state health department, SAS Nagar had the highest number of new cases (7), followed by Ludhiana 5, and Amritsar and Patiala with three cases each. The positivity rate of SAS Nagar was 2.05%, Ludhiana 0.13%, Amritsar 0.24% and Patiala 0.67%.
With 21 patients also recovering from the disease on the day, the active case count stood at 191.
Punjab has so far recorded 7,59,615 Covid-19 infections and 17,748 deaths. On Sunday, 6,572 persons received Covid vaccinations.
-
Maharashtra reports 169 new Covid cases, no death; active count now 995
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901, the health department said. The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843. There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said. On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death.
-
Karnataka ties up with Israel's ISMC to set up $3 billion semiconductor plant
Karnataka government on Sunday signed an MoU with Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited for setting up a semiconductor fabrication plant in the state with an investment of ₹22,900 crore ($3 Billion). Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on part of Karnataka and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
-
Patiala violence | BJP asks Bhagwant Mann to step down for ‘failing to maintain law and order’
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to resign as home minister since he had failed to maintain law-and-order in the state despite having intelligence inputs about trouble brewing. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, while referring to the communal clashes in Patiala two days ago, said that the buck must stop at the top.
-
SoBo residents file FIR after six cats found dead in their society
Mumbai: A group of residents from a plush housing society Kalpataru Habitat in Lalbaug has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for allegedly killing six cats that were sheltered in the society by them. The Kalachowki police have not named anyone in the criminal case and have begun an investigation.
-
Yogi Adityanath launches portal to benefit 1.15 million pensioners in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday rolled out a new platform — e-pension portal — to ensure transparent and hassle-free disbursement of pension to retired state government employees, said a state government statement soon after the launch on the occasion of Labour Day. The portal will benefit around 11.5 lakh (1.15 million) pensioners in Uttar Pradesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics