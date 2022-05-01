Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 21 new Covid infections
Punjab did have any new Covid fatality on Sunday; Ludhiana had the highest number of new infections in the state on the day
With 21 patients recovering from the disease, Punjab’s active Covid case count stood at 191. (HT Photo)
Published on May 01, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab logged 21 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking its positivity rate to 0.18%. The state, however, did not have any virus-related fatality on the day.

As per the medical bulletin, released by the state health department, SAS Nagar had the highest number of new cases (7), followed by Ludhiana 5, and Amritsar and Patiala with three cases each. The positivity rate of SAS Nagar was 2.05%, Ludhiana 0.13%, Amritsar 0.24% and Patiala 0.67%.

With 21 patients also recovering from the disease on the day, the active case count stood at 191.

Punjab has so far recorded 7,59,615 Covid-19 infections and 17,748 deaths. On Sunday, 6,572 persons received Covid vaccinations.

